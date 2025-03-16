Chicago police warn of fake tow truck scheme targeting crash victims in South Loop

The Brief A fake towing company stole vehicles after crashes in Chicago's South Loop. The suspect towed the cars without authorization and could not be contacted afterward. Police are investigating and warn drivers to be cautious.



Police are warning South Loop residents about a string of vehicle thefts involving a fraudulent tow truck operation.

Tow truck scheme

The backstory:

In two recent incidents, victims were involved in traffic crashes when an unknown offender arrived at the scene and towed their vehicles without authorization, according to a community alert from the Chicago Police Department. The vehicles were taken to unknown locations by a tow company posing as a legitimate service.

The thefts occurred on Feb. 26 around midnight in the 1900 block of South Lake Shore Drive and on March 8 at 7:40 a.m. in the 1800 block of South Clark Street, police said.

Victims attempted to contact the towing company after their vehicles were taken but were unable to reach anyone.

Police described the suspect as a man between 25 and 30 years old but provided no further details.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three Detectives at (312) 744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference # 25-3-018.