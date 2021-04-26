Chicago police fire shots during SWAT incident in Gresham; no one injured

Chicago’s police oversight agency is investigating a SWAT incident in which an officer fired shots Monday evening, though no one was injured.

Officers responded to a "domestic call" involving a person with a gun about 8 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Loomis Boulevard, Chicago police said.

An officer fired his weapon but did not strike the person, according to police.

The person was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, police said.

Police did not provide any additional details.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident, including the officer’s use of force.

The officer will be placed on desk duty for 30 days.