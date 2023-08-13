Chicago police investigate deadly shooting in Roseland

An unidentified man has died after he was discovered with a gunshot wound to the arm and chest in Roseland Sunday morning.

Chicago police say the victim was approximately 20-30 years old.

He was found in the 100 block of West 109th street just before noon.

The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition where he later was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been reported as detectives continue to investigate.