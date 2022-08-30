Chicago police issue burglary alert for Southwest Side businesses

Chicago police are urging businesses in Bridgeport, Brighton Park and McKinley Park to exercise caution after a spate of recent break-ins.

Between July 24 and Aug. 27, the suspects broke into seven different businesses by smashing the front glass or the glass door, police said.

The incidents occurred:

about 5:50 a.m. Aug. 27 in the 4100 block of South Archer Avenue;

between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m. Aug. 24 in the 3500 block of South Western Boulevard;

about 12:32 a.m. Aug. 20 in the 3400 block of South Morgan Street;

about 5:30 a.m. Aug. 14 in the 3100 block of South Ashland Avenue;

between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. July 25 in the 3400 block of South Western;

between 10:50 a.m. and 11:10 a.m. July 24 in the 2300 block of West 35th Street;

about 12:44 a.m. July 25 in the 3600 block of South Archer Avenue.

The burglaries were all reported between the hours of midnight and 5:50 a.m., police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8382.