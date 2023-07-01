Chicago police break up large group in Roseland, arrest 3 and issue several citations

Chicago police arrested three people and issued 11 citations after breaking up a group of people in Roseland Friday night.

Officers responded to large group gathered in the 10800 block of South Wentworth Avenue at 10 p.m.

As officers broke up the crowd, four firearms were recovered.

One officer was transported to an area hospital where they were treated and released.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Two 18-year-olds from Chicago were charged with disorderly conduct. A 16-year-old girl was charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

The other 11 citations issued were for curfew violations.

No further information is available.