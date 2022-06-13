Chicago police look to identify suspects in fatal Lake View shooting

Chicago police are looking to identify two persons of interest in a fatal shooting in Lake View in March.

A 47-year-old man was in an alley about 10:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of North Clark Street on March 27 when he was shot in the chest and armpit, police said.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died, police said.

Police said the two persons of interest were males between 15 and 25 years old. One was wearing a black ski mask, black hoodie and jeans, while the other was wearing a face mask, gray hoodie and black jeans.

Police are looking for two people in connection with a fatal shooting in Lake View March 27, 2022. | Chicago police

At the time, Wrigleyille Ald. Tom Tunney (44th), whose ward includes the murder scene, said the 47-year-old’s death appeared to be tied to "some kind of robbery that went wrong," but not a carjacking.

Anyone with information can call detectives at 312-745-8261.