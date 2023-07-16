Chicago police looking for guys who tried to steal a catalytic converter, opened fire at victim

article

Chicago police are looking for the suspects who tried to steal a catalytic converter, then opened fire at the victim.

Police said that on July 10 at about 6:25 a.m., the suspects were trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle on South Mulligan near West 60th when they noticed the victim.

They shot the victim's vehicle and took off.

Chicago police ask that if you have information, call detectives at (312) 747-8380.