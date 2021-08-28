Chicago police looking for man who's been missing since Wednesday

article

A 68-year-old man has been reported missing from Hyde Park on the South Side.

Joseph Williams was last seen Wednesday near the 5800 block of South Maryland Avenue, Chicago police said.

Williams is traveling with a portable medical-grade oxygen tank, according to police.

He is 6-foot-1 and 250 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.

