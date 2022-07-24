Chicago police looking for missing elderly man last seen heading to a park

article

Chicago police are searching for a missing elderly man who was last seen in Garfield Ridge.

On Saturday, Jan Skotnicki, 71, told family members he was going to Vittum Park at 50th and South Laporte. He has been missing since then.

When he disappeared, Skotnicki was wearing a green button-down shirt with multi-colored stripes, blue jeans and black shoes.

Skotnick is 6 feet tall and 150 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair.