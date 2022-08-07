Chicago police looking for suspect who pushed someone off a CTA platform on the Near West Side

Chicago police are looking for the suspect who pushed a person off a CTA platform on the Near West Side.

Police said the suspect attacked the victim at the Illinois Medical District Blue Line Platform on South Damen near Van Buren on Friday morning at 7 a.m.

Video shows the suspect wearing a black backpack with a red logo approaching the victim.

The suspect walks nonchalantly towards the victim, then suddenly reaches out and shoves the victim on to the tracks.

The victim struggles to catch their footing, but lands hard on the tracks.

Chicago police did not share details about the victim's condition.

This CTA attack happened the day before a man was murdered on a Red Line train, prompting Chicago police to announce that more officers will be patrolling trains.