Chicago police looking for two girls who vanished on Friday outside Amundsen High School

Chicago police are looking for two missing girls who vanished outside Amundsen High School on Friday and haven't been seen since.

Izebella Deleon and Sujeily Zepeda are both 15-years-old. They were last seen outside the school on North Damen in Bowmanville around 7:45 a.m. Friday.

Amundsen High School Principal Anna Pavichevich asked parents and students to call police at (312)746-6554 if they hear anything.

We know that events like these cause tremendous anxiety about the safety and security of all students," she wrote in an email to parents. "Please know that at this time, beyond being Amundsen students, there is no indication that this disappearance has any direct connection to our school or other Amundsen students."

