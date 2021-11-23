Chicago police looking for two guys who ran into store, grabbed coats, and ran out

Chicago police are looking for two guys who ran into a store and ran out with a bunch of coats they did not pay for.

Police said that on Nov. 14 and Nov. 22, two guys ran into a store on North Damen near Milwaukee in Wicker Park.

They grabbed men's and women's jackets and ran out.

Police said the crimes both happened on "the 1600 block of North Damen Avenue" but would not confirm on the record whether or not the same store was targeted twice.

