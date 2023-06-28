Chicago police seek man who allegedly abducted younger siblings

Chicago police are looking for three children who they say were taken by their older brother from their parent's house without consent.

The brother – identified as 19-year-old Jama Abdi – abducted the three teenagers from their parent's residence located in the 2200 block of W. Highland Ave. on the city's North Side, according to police.

Police say the children and suspect may be traveling in a black, four-door 2011 Kia sedan, that has an Illinois license plate of MD57774.

The suspect may be taking the children to Kentucky, police said.

The three children were identified as:

12-year-old Basha Abdi, who is described as a Black girl, standing 5-foot-5 and weighing 120 pounds

14-year-old Mohamed Abdi, who is described as a Black boy, standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 135 pounds

15-year-old Weliya Abdi, who is described as a Black girl standing 5-feet tall and weighing 150 pounds

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD's Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.