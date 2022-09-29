Chicago police: Man fatally shot in East Garfield Park

A man was fatally shot in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood Wednesday night.

Police say the man, 24, was near a sidewalk in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue around 7:53 p.m. when he was hit in the chest and arm by gunfire.

The victim took himself to Stroger Hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Police say there are no suspects in custody. Area detectives are investigating.