Chicago police: Man shot in leg, gets back in car and crashes

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Chicago
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot Friday night on Chicago's West Side.

Around 8 p.m., police say the male victim was exiting his vehicle in the 1700 block of S. Maple when he heard shots and felt pain.

The victim returned to his vehicle and fled the scene. He then crashed about a block away at the entrance of an alley, police said.

The victim was shot in the leg and transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.