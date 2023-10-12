Chicago Police Memorial Foundation honors exceptional officers of the month

The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation recognized six of the city's finest Thursday morning with Officer of the Month awards.

Two of the officers — Field Training Officer Eric Miranda and Probationary Officer Luciano Cale — followed a case that started with a double-parked car with an unconscious driver and ended with finding a murder victim, then arresting the suspect.

Four more officers — Sergeant Patrick Keane, along with Officers Kelly Carroll, Oswaldo Maldonado, and Andrew Marzen — investigated a retail theft, poured over security camera footage from neighboring businesses, and then arrested the suspect who was then charged for three separate robberies.

"We don't hear enough about the initiative taken by officers or their perseverance while investigating. No job for a police officer is routine. And the officers never know what is coming their way," said Philip Cline, Executive Director, Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.

Cline said the officers' skill, dedication, and patience led to their successful investigations, adding that they take their oath to heart, listen to their gut, and rely on their training.