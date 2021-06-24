Man suspected in fatal stabbing of Maryland grad student also wanted for 2 other Loop attacks

The man suspected of fatally stabbing a Maryland grad student in the Loop over the weekend is also wanted for attacking two other women in downtown Chicago this month.

A community alert describes the attacker as in his 30s and possibly homeless. Police said he is Black, between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-11 and has dreadlocks or was wearing a bandana that looked like dreadlocks.

Anat Kimchi, 31, was walking in the 400 block of South Wacker Drive about 4 p.m. Saturday when a man stabbed her in the back, according to Chicago police. She was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Kimchi had been working on her doctoral degree in criminology and criminal justice at the University of Maryland. Her family said she was in Chicago visiting friends.

Police say the same man attacked two other women earlier this month, approaching them from behind and hitting them with an unknown object. The attacks occurred:

500 block of S Franklin on 10 June 2021 at approximately 9:31 pm.

0-100 block of E Congress Pkwy on 13 June 2021 at approximately 7:14 am.

Earlier this week, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said police knew who stabbed Kimchi and were "scouring the various homeless encampments downtown."

"We know who he is. We’ve got good film of him. We believe he’s a homeless individual," Lightfoot said. "It’s awful. No question about it."

But at a later news conference, Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan stopped short of saying investigators know who the attacker is. "We are seeking the identity and the eventual arrest of the person who stabbed that female," he said.

He declined to comment further, other than to say investigators have video of the attack and a witness who is cooperating.

Police are warning residents to be aware of their surroundings and remain calm if confronted by an assailant.

If you have any information, contact the Bureau of Detectives at Area Three at 312-744-8261.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.