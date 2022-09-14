Chicago Police Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. shares message to fellow officers as department sees spike in suicides

Chicago Police Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. shared a Facebook message Wednesday to fellow officers as the department has seen a spike in suicides this year.

There have been six in 2022, and four suicides in 2021.

Yanez was injured in the line of duty a year ago when he was shot four times during a traffic stop.

He is now blind in one eye from the shooting.

Yanez spoke about going through counseling as he battled thoughts of suicide.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"It's the hardest time ever being a cop, I was in a group class, group therapy that was focused on suicide. A couple of things stood out to me, and I carry with me every day, that the two main lies to suicide, one, ‘God has abandoned you,’ and two, ‘Your family is better off without you,’" said Yanez. "We need to talk about this."

The video posted on Facebook has been shared hundreds of times and viewed by thousands.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (tel:18002738255). Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.

Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

