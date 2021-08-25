Chicago Police Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. releases video on 7th anniversary with CPD: 'We did it'

It’s been a little more than two weeks since Chicago Police Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. was shot twice in the head during an attack that killed his partner, Officer Ella French.

Yanez moved out of the hospital a few days ago and into a rehab facility to continue his recovery.

On Wednesday, Yanez released a video to honor his seventh anniversary with the Chicago Police Department.

"Happy anniversary. 25, August, 2014. Seven years. We did it," said Yanez with a smile on his face.

The Yanez family is a police family.

Both father and son are Chicago cops. Carlos Yanez Sr. retired three years ago after 25 years on the force, and his wife is still working as an officer in the southwest suburbs.

But their life changed in an instant on August 7, just moments after Yanez Sr. spoke with his son and his son’s police partner Ella French on the phone.

"So he puts her on. ‘Oh hello. Hey nice to meet you. Be safe out there.‘ Puts my son back on. ‘I love you dad, I love you, OK.’ And 20 minutes later I got the call from my daughter that he'd been shot," Yanez Sr. said.

It happened during a traffic stop in West Englewood.

Two brothers are now charged with shooting and killing officer French and putting two bullets in the head of Officer Yanez.