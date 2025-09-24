Chicago police officer indicted in alleged gun smuggling scheme

The Brief Chicago Police Officer Kevin Rodriguez, 27, is accused of straw purchasing an AR-15 style rifle and a handgun. Prosecutors say Rodriguez bought the weapons on behalf of Diego Valdez, 25, who smuggled them into Mexico. Both men pleaded not guilty; a status hearing is set for Oct. 8.



A Chicago police officer has been indicted on federal firearm charges for allegedly helping an acquaintance smuggle guns into Mexico.

What we know:

According to an indictment unsealed Tuesday, Kevin Rodriguez used his position as a Chicago police officer to purchase an AR-15 style rifle in Dyer, Indiana, and a handgun in south suburban Monee in fall 2024.

Prosecutors say the 27-year-old falsely claimed on federal forms that he was the actual buyer, when in reality he was acting on behalf of Diego Valdez, who told Rodriguez which weapons he wanted and paid for them.

After the buys, Rodriguez allegedly turned the guns over to Valdez, who then smuggled them across the border into Mexico.

Rodriguez is charged with conspiracy, making false statements in connection with a firearm purchase, and knowingly purchasing a firearm for another person in furtherance of a felony.

Valdez, 25, is charged with conspiracy and knowingly receiving a straw purchased firearm.

What's next:

Rodriguez and Valdez pleaded not guilty earlier this week in federal court in Chicago. A status hearing is scheduled for Oct. 8.