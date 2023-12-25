Chicago police officer injured after being struck by vehicle

A Chicago police officer was injured after being struck by a vehicle while responding to a call in West Elsdon on the Southwest Side on Christmas Eve.

Around 9:24 p.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance call between two people inside a vehicle in the 4500 block of West 59th Street, according to Chicago police.

One of the responding officers began to exit their vehicle when they were struck by the offending vehicle, police said. Other officers who were on scene were able to remove the suspect from the vehicle and took him into custody.

The injured officer was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition with swelling to the arm and leg.

No other injuries were reported and charges are pending.