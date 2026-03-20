Chicago police officer relieved of powers after fatal Humboldt Park shooting

The Brief A Chicago police officer was relieved of police powers and reassigned following a fatal March 9 shooting in Humboldt Park that remains under investigation. Officers had attempted to stop a vehicle linked to an earlier shooting; during the encounter, the driver allegedly struck a pedestrian, a CTA bus, and multiple vehicles before an officer fired several shots, killing the driver. The incident, ruled a homicide by the medical examiner, is under review, with the victim’s family questioning whether the use of force was excessive.



A Chicago Police Department officer has been relieved of his police powers following a fatal shooting earlier this month in Humboldt Park.

Officer Max Walzer, who has been with the department since 2022, has been reassigned to the department’s Alternate Response Section. Police have not confirmed whether the reassignment is directly related to the March 9 shooting, and officials declined further comment as the investigation remains ongoing.

The backstory:

The shooting occurred near North Homan Avenue as officers attempted to stop a white Mercedes they said was connected to an earlier shooting. According to police, the driver tried to flee, striking a pedestrian, a CTA bus and multiple vehicles in the process.

Video posted to social media appears to show officers surrounding the vehicle as it attempts to maneuver away. Moments later, an officer fires six shots in rapid succession.

The driver, identified as 41-year-old Derek Jordan, was struck multiple times in the head and face. He was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy conducted by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Jordan’s death was a homicide caused by multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said a firearm was recovered from the vehicle, though it remains unclear how it may have been used during the incident.

The shooting, which was captured on cellphone video and circulated online, is now under investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. Officials say that the investigation remains open.

Jordan’s family has questioned the officer’s actions, saying they believe the use of force was excessive.

No additional information has been released about the earlier shooting police say the vehicle may have been connected to.