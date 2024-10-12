Chicago police officer shoots armed suspect in Brighton Park business

The Brief A suspect was wounded in a police-involved shooting in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of an assault and a person with a gun, and when they confronted the suspect, he opened fire. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting. The officers involved will be placed on administrative duties while the investigation is ongoing.



A suspect was wounded in a police-involved shooting at a business in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to reports of an assault and a person with a gun at a business in the 3900 Block of South Kedzie Avenue around 12:20 a.m.

The officers encountered an armed individual. They tried to disarm him when the suspect started shooting. An officer then shot the suspect. The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Police recovered a gun at the scene. None of the officers were injured.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting with the cooperation of the Chicago Police Department. The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a minimum period of 30 days.