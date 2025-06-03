Chicago police officers injured after crashing during pursuit of stolen vehicle

Two Chicago police officers were injured Monday night after crashing their patrol car while pursuing a vehicle that had been reported stolen in a carjacking, according to police.

Chicago police crash

What we know:

The crash happened around 8:37 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Palmer Street in the Cragin neighborhood. Officers attempted to stop the hijacked vehicle by activating their emergency lights, but the driver refused to pull over and fled the scene.

While following the vehicle, the officers swerved to avoid another car in traffic and lost control of their squad car, which then struck a tree. The fleeing vehicle continued southbound and remains at large.

Both officers were transported to a local hospital and listed in good condition. No arrests have been made, and Area Five detectives are investigating.