Chicago police officers hurt in hit-and-run crash on West Side

Two Chicago police officers were hospitalized after their patrol car was struck in a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning in the Austin neighborhood.

They were riding eastbound in a marked patrol car around 1:38 a.m. when they were struck by a black Dodge Charger going northbound in the 5000 block of West Lake Street, police said.

The Charger disobeyed a traffic signal and struck the front passenger side of the patrol car, police said.

The two officers were taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. They were both listed in good condition.

The Charger fled the scene after the crash. Police have not released surveillance images of the vehicle.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.