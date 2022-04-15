Two Chicago police officers injured in car crash in West Lawn

Two Chicago police officers were hospitalized after a crash Thursday evening in the West Lawn neighborhood.

Around 7:37 p.m., the officers were responding to a call driving southbound in the 6800 block of South Hamlin Avenue when they struck a Nissan Pathfinder that was headed eastbound on 68th Street, police said.

One officer suffered a head and an arm injury and the other sustained head and shoulder injuries, according to police. They were both taken to a local hospital where they were listed in good condition, officials said.

The 47-year-old woman who was driving the Pathfinder refused treatment at the scene.

Chicago police said citations are pending.