Chicago police lay out plans for New Year's Eve celebrations

The Chicago Police Department (CPD) will hold a news conference Friday afternoon to discuss safety plans ahead of New Year's Eve and New Year's Day celebrations.

With numerous events slated across the city to welcome the new year, including the highly anticipated fireworks display along the Chicago River, the CPD's focus remains on safeguarding the public during these celebratory moments.

During the news conference, CPD officials will provide insights into the safety measures created to manage and monitor events taking place on Sunday and Monday.

You can watch the news conference on the FOX 32 Livestream at the top of this article starting at 3 p.m.