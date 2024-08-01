Chicago police warn of spike in rideshare robberies in Hyde Park

Chicago police are warning drivers and residents about a surge in robberies targeting rideshare drivers in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood.

In each incident, rideshare drivers responded to service requests where offenders approached the vehicle on foot, displayed guns, entered the driver's car, and demanded their property. After taking the driver's belongings, the offenders fled the scene on foot. In some cases, they drove off with the victim's car.

The robberies occurred at the following times and locations:

1300 block of East 52nd Street on June 22, 2024, at 1:20 a.m.

1600 block of East 50th Place on June 26, 2024, at 6:15 a.m.

1600 block of East 50th Street on July 2, 2024, at 11:45 p.m.

1300 block of East 52nd Street on July 3, 2024, at 3:45 a.m.

1300 block of East Hyde Park Blvd. on July 16, 2024, at 12:30 a.m.

1300 block of East 52nd Street on July 16, 2024, at 12:30 a.m.

1600 block of East 50th Place on July 16, 2024, at 12:10 a.m.

Police are searching for four to six males and one female, ranging in age from 14 to 30.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Area One Bureau Detectives at 312-747-8384.