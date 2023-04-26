Chicago police warn of robbery suspects using social media to target victims

Several robbery suspects in Chicago used a social media app to meet their victims, according to police.

While police could not specify which app the suspects used, they said in an April 23 news release that "the offender(s) arranged a meeting with the victim via social media" on April 14 and April 15, respectively.

Both incidents occurred in the 17th district.

Upon meeting up in person, suspects allegedly threatened victims with knives and demanded they transfer money to the offenders' accounts.

The two robberies occurred in broad daylight on the 3200 block of West Olive Ave. and the 4300 block of West Addison St. in Chicago.

The offenders are described as a Black female, a Hispanic female and a White male. The Black female allegedly orchestrated the first robbery, while the Hispanic female and White male allegedly coordinated the second robbery.

Chicago police are urging victims not to resist and be aware of the crime in the 17th district.

