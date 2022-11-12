Chicago police say there have been at least 11 Hyundai and Kia car thefts on Northwest Side in past week

Chicago police said thieves continue to target Hyundais and Kias using a viral video hack to get into the steering columns, with at least 11 car thefts reported on the Northwest Side in the past week.

Police said the thieves get into the cars through unlocked doors, or by breaking windows. They force open the steering columns, get the vehicles started and drive off.

This is a list of recent thefts on Chicago's Northwest Side: