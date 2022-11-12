Chicago police say there have been at least 11 Hyundai and Kia car thefts on Northwest Side in past week
CHICAGO - Chicago police said thieves continue to target Hyundais and Kias using a viral video hack to get into the steering columns, with at least 11 car thefts reported on the Northwest Side in the past week.
Police said the thieves get into the cars through unlocked doors, or by breaking windows. They force open the steering columns, get the vehicles started and drive off.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT
This is a list of recent thefts on Chicago's Northwest Side:
- North Marmora and West Berenice Ave. in Portage Park, November 4, 1:45 am
- West Irving Park Rd. and North Albany, in Irving Park, November 6, 9 p.m.
- North Austin Ave. near West Wilson in Jefferson Park, November 7, 8 p.m.
- West Irving Park Rd. near North Menard in Portage Park, November 8, 12:25 a.m.
- West School St. near North Long in Cragin, November 8, 1 a.m.
- North LeClaire Ave. Near Waveland in Portage Park, November 8, 6:45 p.m.
- North Nora Ave. near Waveland, November 8, 8 p.m.
- North Major Ave. near Irving Park on November 8, 9 p.m.
- West Berteau Ave. near Milwukee in Portage Park, November 8, 10 p.m.
- North Monitor Ave. near Belle Plaine on November 8, 10:15 p.m.
- North Mulligan Ave. near West Montrose on November 9, 1:45 a.m.