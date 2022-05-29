Chicago police search for vehicle connected to Belmont Cragin homicide

article

Chicago police are searching for a vehicle that is connected to a homicide that occurred in Belmont Cragin in March.

A man and a woman were driving around 5:49 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Lamon Avenue on March 31 when someone in the vehicle in front of them got out and approached them, police said.

The man who walked up to them started arguing with the 32-year-old driver and fired several shots into the vehicle, police said.

The driver and his 31-year-old passenger were shot multiples times across the body and were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where they were pronounced dead, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

The offending vehicle is described as a black GMC Envoy that is missing the chrome trim on the front passenger side. It may also have damage to the front passenger side headlight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five Homicide at (312) 746-6614.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.

Advertisement