Chicago police search for man missing from West Garfield Park since 2020

Chicago police are searching for a man who has been missing for more than four years.

Michael Venson, 30, was last seen in the 4700 block of W. West End on Oct. 15, 2020, according to a missing person report from Chicago police.

Venson is 5 feet, 130 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

The missing person report was initially distributed on Jan. 28, 2021. Chicago police redistributed the report on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 312-746-8251.