Chicago police searching for man who severely injured woman in attempted sex assault in laundry room

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Rogers Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for the man who attempted to sexually assault a woman in the laundry room of her apartment building, leaving her with severe injuries.

Police said that the victim was attacked around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, in her building at 6930 North Greenview Avenue in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

The suspect was scared off.

Police said the offender is a Black man, 35-45 years of age, approx. 5'8" to 5'9", 120 to 130 lbs. He was wearing a white shirt with black square lettering on the sleeves, white pants, white gym shoes, and a black baseball cap worn backward. The offender also had his right arm in a sling. 