Chicago police searching for missing 17-year-old boy who suffers from seizures

Chicago police are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy named Daniel King who might be suffering from medical problems.

King was last seen on Friday in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood near Francisco and Arthrington.

He was wearing a black T-shirt, gray/black cotton shorts, and black/white slippers. He has a short low fade.

King has seizures and memory loss.