Chicago police seek man accused of public indecency on CTA train
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a person who was accused of public indecency on a CTA Brown Line train earlier this month.
What we know:
Police said the man committed the crime around 3:30 p.m. on April 13 while on a train near the Diversey Brown Line station, according to a CPD community alert.
The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a black surgical mask, a white/black hat and polo shirt, black shorts and white/black shoes. He was carrying a black backpack.
What we don't know:
No details were shared on what exactly the suspect did or what direction he was last seen walking.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD public transit detectives at (312) 745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using RD JK216731.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.