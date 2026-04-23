Chicago police seek man accused of public indecency on CTA train

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The Brief Chicago police are searching for a man accused of public indecency on a CTA Brown Line train near the Diversey station on April 13. Investigators released a description of the suspect and are asking anyone with information to contact transit detectives or submit an anonymous tip.



Chicago police are looking for a person who was accused of public indecency on a CTA Brown Line train earlier this month.

What we know:

Police said the man committed the crime around 3:30 p.m. on April 13 while on a train near the Diversey Brown Line station, according to a CPD community alert.

The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a black surgical mask, a white/black hat and polo shirt, black shorts and white/black shoes. He was carrying a black backpack.

What we don't know:

No details were shared on what exactly the suspect did or what direction he was last seen walking.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD public transit detectives at (312) 745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using RD JK216731.