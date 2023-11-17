Chicago police seek man accused of robbery on CTA train

Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who they say robbed a passenger on a CTA train.

On Nov. 4, police say the male suspect approached the victim on a Pink Line train around 6:30 p.m. He then grabbed the victim's cellphone from their hand and ran off.

The victim sustained minor injuries during the incident, police said.

CTA robbery suspect | CPD

The suspect is described as a Black man, 18 to 22 years old, standing 5-foot-9 to 6-feet tall, and weighing 150 to 170 pounds. He had a twisty hairstyle, and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with pink-colored letters across the chest. He had on black pants and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-745-4443. Anonymous tips can be submitted at CPDtip.com.