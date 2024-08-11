Chicago police seek multiple suspects in series of Near West Side burglaries

article

Chicago police are seeking a group of suspects in connection with a series of burglaries at Near West Side businesses last month.

The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:

3:10 a.m., July 9, in the 900 block of W. Madison Street

4:41 a.m., July 13, in the 1040 block of W. Madison Street

4:45 a.m., July 13, in the 1160 block of W. Madison Street

Police said there are three to five suspects who were all dressed in dark clothing and wearing dark or black face masks during the burglaries. They also used a sledgehammer to break glass and gain entry into the businesses.

The group then stole cellphones with accessories, clothing, and other merchandise, according to CPD.

Police are reminding residents to call 911 if they see any of these suspects and to avoid approaching them.

Anyone with more information on these incidents is urged to contact the Bureau of Detectives (Area 3) at 312-744-8263, or submit an anonymous tip here.