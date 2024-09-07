Chicago police seek suspect in CTA Green Line robbery

article

Chicago police are searching for a man who robbed a CTA passenger at a Green Line Station in South Loop Friday afternoon.

The robbery happened around 12:30 p.m. at a train station located at 12 E. Cermak Street.

The victim was approached by a man who stole their headphones, police said. The suspect is described as a Black male in his late teens.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the Bureau of Detectives — Mass Transit Section at (312) 745-4447.