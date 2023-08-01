Chicago police seeking man wanted for robbery on CTA train

Chicago police are seeking the public's help to identify a man who allegedly robbed a woman aboard a CTA train in West Garfield Park last month.

On July 23, a 51-year-old woman was riding a CTA train at the Green Line Pulaski stop in the 4000 block of West Lake Street when a man approached her around 7:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

The suspect, believed to be about 18-years-old, forcefully took the woman's personal property before he fled the train, according to police.

(Chicago police)

Police released images of the suspect obtained from surveillance video, and asked anyone with information to contact Mass Transit detectives at 312-745-4706.