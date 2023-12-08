Chicago police sergeant running for judge faces backlash over past shootings

The candidacy of Chicago Police Sergeant John Poulos for a judgeship in Cook County is stirring controversy, given his involvement in fatal shootings in 2013 and 2016.

While Poulos was cleared of any wrongdoing in both incidents, the shootings resulted in substantial legal settlement payments totaling about $2 million from City Hall to the families of the victims.

The families of the two men killed in the shootings have expressed concern and discomfort upon learning about Poulos's campaign for a judgeship.

The Democratic primary, where Poulos is one of four candidates running for judge, is scheduled for March 19.