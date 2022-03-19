Chicago police share video of suspects in murder of 12-year-old Nyzireya Moore, killed on her birthday

Chicago police have shared new video of the suspects in the murder of Nyzireya Moore, who had just celebrated her 12th birthday with family.

Moore was riding in the backseat of the family's car when gunshots rang out on West 72nd near South Oakley in Chicago Lawn on March 1.

The new video shows three people walking down the street and opening fire.

CPD is offering up a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction.

Tips can be reported anonymously at CPDtip.com.

