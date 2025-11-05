Video shows Chicago police fatally shoot burglary suspect during West Side pursuit

The Brief Newly released videos show a Chicago police officer fatally shooting a burglary suspect during a pin-in crash this September. Police said the man was shot after the vehicle struck police cars during a burglary investigation. One suspect was arrested, another remains at large, and two officers suffered minor injuries as COPA continues to investigate.



Video was released Tuesday showing a Chicago police officer fatally shooting a burglary suspect whose vehicle struck two squad cars and pinned an officer this September on the West Side.

What we know:

The deadly shooting happened on Sept. 6 in the 800 block of North Waller Avenue after officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress involving a vehicle.

Police said the suspects' vehicle struck two marked squad cars, prompting an officer to open fire and strike a man who was inside.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital where he later died. He was identified in police reports as Aiden English, a man in his early 20s.

A second person in the vehicle was taken into custody and hospitalized in good condition, while a third suspect fled the scene and remains at large, police said. Two Chicago police officers were also hospitalized with minor injuries. Police said a gun was recovered from the scene.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) released bodycam footage, dispatch audio and related reports in accordance with the federal consent decree.

