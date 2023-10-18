Body cam video shows Chicago police fire shots at suspect on South Side

Body camera video of Chicago police officers shooting at a suspect in the East Side neighborhood last month was released Wednesday.

Officers responded to a report of a person with a gun in the 9900 block of South Ewing Avenue at 2 a.m. on Sept. 2 and found a male and female in the area.

When they arrived the female pulled a firearm and pointed it at the officers. Responding officers shot at the offender, but did not strike anyone.

An officer can be heard in the video telling the suspect to show her hands before shots were fired.

Police say the female suspect fled, and the male was taken for questioning. He was later released.

A firearm was recovered at the scene. The two officers involved were transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

A CPD street camera shows the suspect fleeing into an alley. She has still not been identified.

The incident report, several videos and other materials were released by Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA).

The incident remains under investigation by COPA.

Chicago police initially reported that the female offender fired shots at officers.