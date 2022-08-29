Chicago police take aim at street racing and drifting after chaotic weekend

More details are coming out about street racing incidents that happened throughout Chicago this weekend.

At a Monday morning news conference, police addressed the issue of drag racing and drifting that affected a number of neighborhoods throughout the event that was clearly organized on social media.

Hundreds of people descended on various locations in the city for drag racing and car stunts, blocking intersections and fueling unruly crowds. The scenario has been increasing over the past couple of years.

Last month, the Chicago City Council passed an ordinance allowing police to seize vehicles involved in those activities and hold them pending a $10,000 fine.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

CPD Supt. David Brown said at this point, nine people have been arrested and seven vehicles were seized over the weekend.

He said the department continues to study surveillance videos and pictures taken by police at the scene at some of those events. Brown said they have enough information to impound another 22 cars when they find them.

Beyond the public safety issue, in several cases, participants threw rocks and bottles at police and police cars. Chief Brian McDermott said they have now organized a special task force to deal with the issue.

"The Chicago Police Department will enforce the recently passed ordinance which holds those participating in drag racing and drifting accountable," McDermott said.

Brown said social media will continue to be monitored to identify street racing participants.

"One of the things that these groups do is that they highlight their drag racing on social media, but that's evidence for us to tow their car at a later date…. To those trying to sensationalize drag racing: Thank you, because we're going to charge you and tow your car with up to a $10,000 fine," Brown said.

Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd), who represents the downtown ward where this has been a problem and was a problem over the weekend, said he is frustrated with the city’s response.

In a text to FOX 32’s Dane Placko, Reilly said: "I've used menu money to add barricades and islands to lower Wacker to make it harder to drift cars. I've tried everything I can to put an end to this problem, but at the end of the day, it comes down to aggressive enforcement. I helped write the laws. That's my role. We need the superintendent to take this seriously and allocate the resources necessary to stamp it out."

When he was read that text at Monday's news conference, Brown said the department is taking his concerns seriously, and they may be going to the City Council to ask them to toughen the existing laws.

In addition to the impoundment of the vehicles involved in the actual drag racing and drifting, they may now be looking to impound the vehicles of people who show up at these events just to spectate.