Chicago Police Superintendent: Murders, shootings down over Father's Day weekend compared to 2020

By FOX 32 Digital Team
Man killed and wife wounded while celebrating Puerto Rican Day Parade in Chicago

Gyovanny Arzuaga and Yasmin Perez were shot on West Division Street on the Northwest Side around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, hours after the parade had ended. Police said they were ambushed by three men. A Facebook video that was allegedly of the shooting showed the victims being pulled out or falling out of a car with a Puerto Rican flag.

CHICAGO - Chicago Police said Monday that murders and shootings were down over Father's Day weekend compared to last year.

Police Superintendent David Brown said that 65 people were shot over Father's Day 2021, compared with 89 shot last year. He noted that 17 people were murdered over Father's Day weekend 2020, with 10 murdered over this past weekend.

"Every crime is one too many for us," Brown said. 

The murders over the weekend included the stabbing death of Anat Kimchi, a doctoral student in criminal justice from Maryland. She was killed in the Loop on Saturday. On Saturday night, a man was shot dead and his wife beaten and shot in Humboldt Park as they participated in the extended celebrations after the Puerto Rican Day parade.

Brown said that 172 guns were recovered over Father's Day weekend, a 102% increase over last Father's Day weekend. So far, 5,546 guns recovered this year, 25% increase year to date.

"Every gun recovered by a Chicago Police Officer is a deadly force encounter. Every gun recovered has the potential to reduce violence from firearms," Brown said.

University of Maryland graduate student Anat Kimchi stabbed to death in Chicago

Anat was already a notably accomplished scholar, but more importantly she was a remarkable woman who was beloved by friends and family, wrote University of Maryland Professor Gary LaFree in an email sent to the campus community.