Chicago Police Superintendent: Murders, shootings down over Father's Day weekend compared to 2020

Chicago Police said Monday that murders and shootings were down over Father's Day weekend compared to last year.

Police Superintendent David Brown said that 65 people were shot over Father's Day 2021, compared with 89 shot last year. He noted that 17 people were murdered over Father's Day weekend 2020, with 10 murdered over this past weekend.

"Every crime is one too many for us," Brown said.

The murders over the weekend included the stabbing death of Anat Kimchi, a doctoral student in criminal justice from Maryland. She was killed in the Loop on Saturday. On Saturday night, a man was shot dead and his wife beaten and shot in Humboldt Park as they participated in the extended celebrations after the Puerto Rican Day parade.

Brown said that 172 guns were recovered over Father's Day weekend, a 102% increase over last Father's Day weekend. So far, 5,546 guns recovered this year, 25% increase year to date.

"Every gun recovered by a Chicago Police Officer is a deadly force encounter. Every gun recovered has the potential to reduce violence from firearms," Brown said.