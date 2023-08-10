Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police team up with Olive-Harvey College to offer no-cost associate degree in criminal justice

Looking for a career in law enforcement? Chicago police want to help make that goal easier for you.

The department is teaming up with Olive-Harvey College to offer a no-cost associate degree in criminal justice in one year with CPD Academy entrance exam waived.

It's called the One Year and Out City Colleges of Chicago Criminal Justice Program, and it's only open to Chicago residents.