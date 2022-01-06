Chicago police warn Bucktown residents about series of armed robberies

Chicago police are warning Bucktown residents about a series of armed robberies that have occurred in the area.

In each incident, the suspects arrived in a vehicle, exited the vehicle and then pointed a handgun at the victims.

The suspects announced a robbery and took personal belongings from the victims.

In one of the incidents, an offender shot a victim.

The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle they arrived in.

The robberies occurred at the following times and locations:

1800 block of North Wolcott Avenue on Dec. 22 at 12:03 a.m.

2000 block of West Shakespeare Avenue on Dec. 22 at 12:10 a.m.

3200 block of West Foster Avenue on Jan. 5 at 10:17 p.m.

2000 block of North Damen Avenue on Jan. 5 at 10:20 p.m.

Chicago police describe the first suspect as a man in his 20s about 5'10" to 6'1" and 140 to 160 pounds. He has a thin build and a medium complexion.

The second suspect is described as a male juvenile between 13 to 16-years-old and roughly 110 to 120 pounds. He has a thin build and medium complexion.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at (312) 746-7394.