Chicago police warn of early morning burglaries targeting South, Southwest Side businesses

A burglar targeting businesses on Chicago’s South and Southwest Sides has prompted a warning from police after a string of early morning break-ins.

What we know:

According to Chicago police, the incidents occurred between April 16 and April 19 at the following locations:

April 16: 400 block of South Western Avenue at 4:15 a.m. - Brighton Park

April 18: 3500 block of South Archer Avenue between 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. - McKinley Park

April 18: 3300 block of South Archer Avenue at 3:15 a.m. - McKinley Park

April 18: 1700 block of West 47th Street at 4:29 a.m. - Back of the Yards

April 19: 3500 block of South Halsted Street at 4:34 a.m. - Bridgeport

Police said the suspect — described as a man between 25 and 40 years old — broke the exterior glass of businesses using a piece of concrete or brick to get inside through a window or door.

Once inside, the suspect grabbed property or money before fleeing, authorities said.

The suspect was wearing a combination of a black face mask, blue jacket, green hooded sweatshirt, white shirt, tan pants or black pants with a red stripe, black boots and black gloves, according to police.

What you can do:

Police urge business owners in the affected areas to keep properties well lit, secure all doors and windows, and report suspicious activity immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8384 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number P25-1-034.