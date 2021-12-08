Chicago police warn North Side residents of recent armed robberies, carjackings

Chicago police are warning North Side residents of recent armed robberies and carjackings.

In each incident, police say offenders armed with semi-automatic guns approached unsuspecting victims on the sidewalk and street and demanded their property.

After the property was handed over, police say the offenders got into a waiting vehicle and fled the scene.

In several of the incidents, the victims’ vehicles were stolen as well, police said.

The crimes took place at the following locations and times in the Lake View and Lincoln Park neighborhoods.

800 block of W. Wolfram St on November 17, 2021 at 9:20 pm

3900 block of N. Janssen Ave on November 2021 at 10:05 pm

2300 block of N. Lincoln Ave on November 27, 2021 at 5:35 pm

1800 block of W. Wellington Ave on November 28, 2021 at 1:00 am

1000 block of W. Barry Ave on December 1, 2021 at 8:15 pm

1600 block of W. Cornelia Ave on December 1, 2021 at 8:53 pm

1400 block of W. Cornelia Ave on December 1, 2021 at 8:55 pm

2200 block of N. Fremont Ave on December 3, 2021 at 9:30 pm

800 block of W. Newport Ave on December 4, 2021 at 10:40 am

2200 block of N. Lincoln Ave on December 6, 2021 at 8:50 pm

2300 block of N. Clark St on December 6, 2021 at 9:47 pm

1000 block of W. Addison St on December 7, 2021 at 9:00 pm

1000 block of W. Addison St on December 7, 2021 at 9:07 pm

The offenders were described as two to five Black males between the ages of 13 and 25, police said. They were wearing dark hooded sweatshirts and ski masks.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 3 Detectives at 312-744-8263.