Chicago police warn NW Side businesses of recent burglaries

At least three businesses on Chicago's Northwest Side have been burglarized this week, police say.

The incidents have taken place in the overnight hours while the businesses were closed.

Police say the offender breaks in using a cinder block to smash a window. The suspect then steals cash, cash registers and food.

The incidents happened at the following time and locations:

On April 23 at 9:30 pm in the 5100 block of W Diversey Ave

On April 26 at 9:55 pm in the 5100 block of W Diversey Ave

On April 26 at 2:00 am in the 4200 block of W Fullerton Ave

Police are searching for a Hispanic man, about 5-foot-6, who wore a yellow ski cap and brown jacket.

In the most recent incident police said there was potentially a second suspect and the two offenders fled in a red sedan.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Area 5 detectives at (312) 746-7394.